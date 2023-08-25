Large crowds flocked west to enjoy a motorcycle show this Manx Grand Prix, despite practices going ahead on the Mountain Course at the same time.
Whilst a planned parade was cancelled due to Thursday’s contingency session being utilised, hundreds of bike enthusiasts were still treated to a variety of vintage and modern motorbikes, cars, scooters, sidecars and trikes along East Quay and Peel Promenade.
Unlike the previous day, there was sizzling sunshine with crowds enjoying stalls, live music and food outlets along Peel seafront.
The Vintage Motorcycle Club (VMCC) had its static bike display outside the Marine Hotel and The Manx Classic Car Club had its display on the promenade.
The Leece Museum had a display of bikes outside the Peel Sailing and Cruising Club, and some past Manx Grand Prix riders were in attendance talking about memories of the 100-year-old event.
The Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club were based in its usual spot at the end of Marine Parade, and had live music for people to enjoy, with popular band Betty Swollocks performing.
The Moddey Dhoo MCC formed in 1993, but it first organised motorcycle show took place in 2007 and was advertised as a show ‘by bikers for bikers’.