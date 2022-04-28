Visiting restrictions relaxed at hospital

Due to the current reduction in reported levels of Covid-19 within the island, and the decrease in number of patients with the virus in hospital, Manx Care is relaxing the visiting restrictions it has had in place for the last month.

Visitors will now be allowed across Noble’s Hospital, Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital and Manannan Court in accordance with the visiting times of the ward.

Manx Care said: ‘As we recognise that friends and family members are a vital support to all of those receiving care with us, and believe this can help some patients to recover more quickly, we will now enable visiting within our hospitals (with some restrictions).

‘Although prior arrangement of visiting is not required, we do ask that a maximum of two people visit at one time.

‘The organisation recently made the difficult decision to suspend visiting across its hospital settings, following a significant increase in levels of Covid-19 in the community, and subsequent impacts on staffing levels across Manx Care.

‘Whilst visiting will now be allowed, the utmost care and consideration must still be given to the safety of other patients and staff, by maintaining infection prevention and control procedures at all times. Visitors are asked to undertake a LFD one hour prior to visiting, and must wear an IIR fluid resistant face mask and wash/gel their hands on arrival.

‘Please do not visit someone in hospital if you feel unwell yourself, and do not visit someone in hospital if you have tested positive for Covid in the last 10 days.’