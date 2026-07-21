The Isle of Man's visitor economy continued its upward trajectory in 2025, with new figures revealing increases in visitor numbers, spending and satisfaction.
Government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man's latest Annual Visitor Economy Report shows the island welcomed 352,301 visitors last year, a 6.9% increase compared with 2024.
The sector is now worth an estimated £433.4 million annually, representing growth of 138% since 2015, while tourism generated an additional £211 million in economic value between 2023 and 2025.
The report says the increase reflects efforts to attract higher-spending visitors in markets that align with the island's tourism offering.
Visitor satisfaction also reached a record 99.2%, up from 98.7% the previous year, reinforcing the Isle of Man's reputation as a destination that ‘continues to delight visitors and exceed expectations’.
The figures also show average visitor spend has risen to £789, already surpassing the original 2032 target of £620 set out in the 10-year Our Island, Our Future strategy.
Tourism also delivered £43.3 million in exchequer benefit during 2025 – around £11 million more than the previous year.
Visit Isle of Man chief executive Deborah Heather welcomed the latest figures.
She said: 'These results demonstrate that the island's visitor economy continues to move from strength to strength. Welcoming more than 352,000 visitors is an achievement in itself, but what is particularly encouraging is the increasing value tourism is generating for our island and the exceptionally high levels of visitor satisfaction we continue to achieve.’
Responding to the figures, Quids Inn owner and Licensed Victuallers Association member Andy Saunders said there was still scope for further growth.
He said: ‘Imagine how much we could improve these numbers if we made the access to the island cheaper and better. It's one of our core sectors, let's work on continuing the growth in the sector.’