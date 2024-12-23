Visitor numbers for the Manx Grand Prix haven’t yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
This year, 14,229 visitors came to the island for August’s event - considerably lower than the 16,019 seen before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.
Visitor numbers ranged from 15,600 to 16,200 from 2016 to 2019, but the last two years have seen lower figures of 14,130 and 14,229 respectively.
Supplying the information in response to a written Tynwald question, Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘Whilst the visitor numbers above reflect simply those associated with the previous Manx Grand Prix, Classic TT and Festival of Motorcycling events, many will be repeat visitors who attend other motorsport events throughout the year.
‘As such, there are broader benefits associated from having a series of attractive and appealing motorsport events, over and above what can be measured by considering these numbers in isolation.’
It will mean a return to a two-week format for the festival, with the DfE’s proposals that the four MGP races taking place over the late August Bank Holiday Weekend will be followed by five Classic races and a parade lap on August 27 and August 29.
The government said that the aim of the change is to ‘re-establish the Manx Grand Prix as a feeder event for the TT’ and ‘provide a platform for emerging talent to showcase and develop their skills while upholding the traditions of the event’.
Mr Johnston added: ‘Following significant feedback in respect of the reduced Manx Grand Prix event programme the Department, working together with key stakeholders, determined to try to revert to the long-established fortnight event period.’