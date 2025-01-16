New workshops are being held to help food businesses are being raise food safety standards and improving compliance with hygiene regulations.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) will launch its Safer Food, Better Business workshops at the Knockaloe Classroom, in Patrick, on Thursday, February 13.
These workshops are a flagship element of DEFA’s new approach after ditching plans to bring in food hygiene ratings to ensure food businesses are up to standard.
Minister Clare Barber previously told Tynwald members a hygiene rating scheme is not practical and would ultimately be unfair and damaging to businesses.
A revised scheme was due to be put forward by December but that has also been shelved for a watered down alternative.
This is in the form of a food safety assurance programme, consisting of an education programme for operators outlining their responsibilities in respect to food hygiene with regular workshops on completing necessary documents.
A quarterly bulletin will also be issued to all businesses to promote best practice and their legal responsibilities.
The hour-and-a-half sessions beginning next month will aim to provide restaurant owners, café managers, takeaway operators, and mobile food vendors with a clear overview of their responsibilities, including: safe methods for cooking, chilling and storing food, hygienic food preparation and handling and training, management systems and record keeping.
The initiative aims to build a stronger food safety culture on the Isle of Man while supporting businesses to thrive.
Mrs Barber said: ‘The sessions provide an opportunity to strengthen practices, ensuring food businesses deliver the highest standards of food safety.
‘By taking part, businesses can enhance their readiness for inspections and ultimately build trust with their customers.’
Tickets are now available online and, with places limited to give a more personal experience, are expected to fill up fast. Contact [email protected] for further information.