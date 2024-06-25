There are no plans to introducing food hygiene ratings in the island, it has been confirmed.
Douglas North MHK David Ashford to asked Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber what progress has been made on introducing such regulations.
But she said the financial impact of introducing such regulations on an already struggling hospitality industry would be too much.
The food hygiene ratings scheme was rejected in 2021 by the Keys and the Legislative Council and Mrs Barber explained that the department already carries out inspections on new businesses within a year of opening and also high risk places, such as schools
She said: ‘The department has looked at how it would roll out such a scheme. We take food safety very seriously and promote food hygiene awareness across the sector.
‘Such a rating scheme would impact hospitality unfairly which is already dealing with rising costs and labour shortages.’
She said a revised approach is being looked at and she will come back before Tynwald in October with more details.
But the chairman of the Licensed Victuallers’ Association (LVA) Andrew Gibbs says he would welcome the introduction of food hygiene ratings in the island.
He told Isle of Man Today this week he has ‘nothing to hide’ and believes the ratings would be good for the hospitality industry.
Plans to introduce food hygiene ratings were first mooted in 2020 and consultation was extended in 2021.
Introducing such regulations would bring the Island in line with the UK and mean the likes of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets would be legally required to display their rating for the public to see in the premises and online. They would also apply to all premises where food is sold or served on the Island, including schools, care homes and hospitals.
The rating system would range from zero, where urgent improvement is needed, to five, where hygiene standards are classed as very good.
Mr Gibbs, who is also owner of the Jaks Group which runs Jaks, Barbary Coast and Frank Matcham’s, would welcome hygiene ratings.
He said: ‘It happens in the UK so there is no reason why we shouldn’t have it here. We have got nothing to hide.
‘I am sure there would be one or to establishments that wouldn’t be happy about it but the LVA is in favour of it.
‘It provides transparency and gives customers a bit of comfort knowing whether a place is clean. I would be happy for people to come and look at the kitchens at any of our bars and restaurants.’
The consultation from May 2021 showed the public were largely in favour of introducing food hygiene ratings with 72% saying it would affect their decision on where to eat of purchase food.
Displaying ratings is mandatory in Wales but not in England at present. The consultation showed that the vast majority of the public and most businesses would want displaying the scores as mandatory.