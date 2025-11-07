As a community, we owe them our gratitude. We must also recognise that hospice volunteering is not simply about giving, it is about belonging. ‘I feel that I belong – that is very important to me,’ said one volunteer, capturing the sense of connection shared by many. Volunteers frequently speak of the privilege of walking alongside families in difficult times, of learning perspective, and of being reminded of what truly matters in life. As another volunteer shared, ‘Volunteering for Hospice is a good, worthwhile way to spend any spare time one may have - whether it’s hours, days, weeks or months, every minute counts towards maintaining this worthwhile cause. You can get more back from being a volunteer than you ever think you could.’