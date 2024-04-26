A volunteer has been honoured for close two decades worth of loyal service to a youth organisation on the Isle of Man.

Guy Thompson was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his ‘outstanding services to the Scouts Association Isle of Man’ in King Charles III’s 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

He was presented with his medal at a special reception at Government House which took place last Wednesday.

Mr Thompson has been involved in the scouting movement for nearly 20 years and was appointed as Island Commissioner ten years ago.

During his time with the scouts, he has worked to secure funding and grants for equipment and training, with kayaking, archery, grass sledging and bush craft being some of the examples.

In 2021, he turned one of his lifetime ambitions into a reality when he started offering the scouting experience to children with complex needs.

With the cooperation of the island’s Educational Special Needs Units, there are now four ‘rainbow’ scout groups in the island’s schools, which allows these children to participate in mainstream activities.

Pictured are photos from the reception where Mr Thompson picked-up his medal...

A reception at Government House for Guy Thompson who was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List for 2024 for outstanding Services to the Scouts Association Isle of Man ( Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man )

