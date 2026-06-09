Street Angels volunteers have revealed they helped a member of the public who was believed to have been the victim of drink spiking during this year's TT fortnight.
The volunteer group, which patrols Douglas and other nightlife hotspots offering assistance to those in need, described TT 2026 as a 'busy one' as they reflected on their efforts over the two-week festival.
Following the event, the organisation said one evening saw volunteers remain on duty until 8am after helping a person get to hospital after they had allegedly been spiked while enjoying the festivities.
The group had also issued a warning during TT after another incident.
They posted: 'Last night we cleaned up a lot of rubbish left behind in the Sunken Gardens and outside Bushy's Village and helped a member of the public after their drink got spiked.
'Please keep an eye on your drinks and friends.'
Street Angels said its team contributed a total of 300 volunteer hours during TT, with half of those hours provided by visiting volunteers who travelled to the island to assist.
The group said six volunteers came from overseas to support the operation, including four from the United States and two from Australia.
Volunteers also responded when a visitor collapsed during the festival. Street Angels said they were able to reassure emergency services they already had a defibrillator available, thanks to support from Craig's Heartstrong Foundation.
Street Angels was originally established in 2010 and was later restarted in Peel by Tommy Harrison.
Mr Harrison has previously said many people assume the organisation's role is limited to helping those who have had too much to drink, but insists that accounts for 'only one per cent' of what volunteers do.
The group's work includes providing directions, water, flip-flops and welfare support to visitors, as well as liaising with the police and emergency services when required.