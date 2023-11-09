Volunteers have almost finished another bay - bay 6 – with only the plaques to fit as the Courier went to press.
Scaffolding has been erected around the next two bays so that the surveyor can take his measurements in preparation for the fabrication, galvanisation and painting of replacement steel.
The order for the steel for bays 7 and 8 has already been placed with the fabricators and delivery is expected around spring next year.
The hope is there will be no major problems or delays and these two bays can be completed in 2024, marking the completion of phase two of the project.
Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust signed a five-year lease with government in July 2017 to restore the first three bays of the landmark.
This was completed within four years, with the project quickly becoming a real community effort.
The trust then moved onto phase two of the ambitious restoration, which goes up to bay eight.
Bays four and five were completed in time for an event to mark the Coronation.
Overall restoration is set to cost £4.5m, with each of the 60 bays costing £75,000.
Trust treasurer Graham Curphey said: ‘We have been extremely lucky recently with fundraising.
‘Our own fundraisers achieved a sum of £1,219 on our coffee morning on October 28. This is a magnificent result which is made possible by the continued support of the community coupled with the hard work of the fundraising ladies, who are most ably led by Jean Tracey.
‘They have been given permission to hold raffle for a Christmas hamper in Shoprite, St Paul’s Square, on Saturday, December 2 so please come along and support them.’
Last month JMR Sports Endurance held a four-hour karting endurance event at Jurby which raised £650 for the pier. JMR Sports attended the pier on Saturday, November 4, to present the cheque and brought along one of their karts.
The chairman and trustees said they are delighted that JMR Sports selected the pier as its charity recipient and are very grateful for their support.
Going forward the Trust has its annual switching on of the Christmas tree lights and carol service on Sunday December 10 starting at 3.30pm.
There will be carol singers, choirs, a Christmas hamper raffle, hot drinks and nibbles available that day. It’s free of charge, but donations are always welcome.
Anyone who would like to get in touch with the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust can email [email protected] or call on 477062.
You can keep up to date with progress on the pier on Facebook at Queens Pier Restoration Trust.