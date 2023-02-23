New Peel commissioner Ray Harmer has said that he wants to serve the community and enable things to happen in the town.
The former Infrastructure Minister has been elected in an uncontested by-election.
He lost his seat in Glenfaba and Peel Keys seat at the General Election in 2021 and replaces Mike Wade, who resigned from Peel Commissioners last month.
Mr Harmer said: ‘The reason I wanted to stand is to really serve the people of Peel.
‘It is something that I am really passionate about, and it’s really about how I can help and support issues and seek this to come to fruition.’
He added: ‘I am very keen on any opportunities around recycling and to do with climate change but also very conscious of the cost of living crisis and supporting that.
‘I think the main thing for me is enabling things to happen, supporting new ventures, and new ideas, new events promoting Peel.’
Mr Harmer says his experience as an MHK will help him as a commissioner.