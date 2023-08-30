Everyone has the opportunity to walk out to the Tower of Refuge on Friday evening in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Built on Conister Rock in Douglas in 1832, the construction of the Tower was the idea of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and a one-time member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.
Designed as a shelter for the crews of vessels which were wrecked on the nearby reef, the tower in Douglas Bay can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions.
The main access point to the beach will be via the steps at the Bottleneck car park.