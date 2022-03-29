Wallabies could be protected in the island, says DEFA minister

A policy could be introduced that sees wallabies protected in the island.

Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber presented the idea for the first time in a House of Keys sitting on Tuesday.

It followed a question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh who asked the minister whether wallabies are protected under the Wildlife Act 1990 and if not, why not.

Mrs Barber explained that the wild population of wallabies had been debated before but there is no formal policy on the protection of feral wallabies in the island.

She said the department is already considering and scoping this policy for development work.

The minister added that there are both ‘risks and opportunities’ that come with this and the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture would need to assess the impact on the community, with much research being required beforehand.

Mrs Barber said in this week’s sitting that wallabies ‘are akin to Marmite’ with public opinion often divided over them. ‘It’s important during policy development that public opinion is considered,’ she said.

She pointed out that in Schedule 8 of the Wildlife Act 1990, non-native species shouldn’t be released into the wild but all animals in the island are covered under the Cruelty Act 1997. This is enforced by the police.

Mr Wannenburgh said that due to wallabies being non-indigenous species, they are ‘legitimate targets for hunting and shooting’.

He added it was ‘surely nothing short of fox hunting’.