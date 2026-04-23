Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) wardens have returned to the Calf of Man for the new season.
A team of four wardens will spend much of the spring and summer on the island, located off the south of the Isle of Man.
It said: ‘It’s that time again. The MWT wardens have returned to the Calf of Man Bird Observatory for the 2026 season.
‘We’re excited to welcome a strong team ready to protect and promote one of our most important sites.
‘Eleanor Grover returns as Bird Warden, joined by new wardens Jasmine Smith (Estate Warden), Marcia Webberley (Assistant Bird Warden) and Chloe Attrill (Assistant Estate Warden).’