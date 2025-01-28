The organiser of a ‘warm space’ in the island has reappealed for support after damage to the venue it is hosted in.
Neal Mellon, co-founder and director of the Food Bank and commissioner in Braddan sat down with Media Isle of Man to discuss recent disruptions the ‘Warm and Cosy Club’ has faced.
The group is appealing for funding after significant damage occurred to the Columba Club on Sydney Mount in Douglas it meets in.
The club had to suspend operations because of a roof problem that intensified after the island was hit with bad weather over the Christmas period. It has since found a temporary home at St Mary’s Church.
Neal said: ‘We had got quotes in for what appeared to be a fairly minor leak, which was manageable and affordable.
‘And then in the last several weeks, this problem intensified with the storms, and we have a significant problem now in looking at replacing the roof of the club.
‘Effectively on that lead up to Christmas, we had to tell our clients, sorry, but there's no room at the inn for you.’
The club is open to people of any faith group or no faith at all, aiming to serve the community.
To help you can contact Neal on 07624 469632.