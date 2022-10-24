Warm space initiative
As part of the government’s new Warm Spaces scheme, a number of local authorities, businesses and charities have come forward with places for people to keep warm this winter.
These include Onchan Methodist Church, which has offered up the church hall on Fridays.
Reverend Steve Ingrouille is looking for community volunteers to assist with serving tea, coffee, soup and a bread roll to anyone that pops in to keep warm.
If you have a few hours to spare on a Friday between 9am and 3pm then please contact Rev Steve Ingrouille at [email protected] to volunteer.
Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners has also offered up a number of locations, including Colby Methodist Church, Port St Mary Town Hall, The Hub Thie Rosien in Port Erin, Abbey Church in Ballasalla, King William’s College in Castletown, and Ballafesson Methodist. More details are on social media.
Meanwhile, charity Live At Home is opening the doors at its Salmon Lake Centre headquarters in Laxey every Friday between 10am and 4pm to those worried about heating costs. There will be light entertainment.
