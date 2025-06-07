Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a theft at the Victory Café on the Mountain Road.

The incidents happened between 12.30pm and 4pm on Thursday, June 6. Officers have released a CCTV image of a man and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We urge anyone with information regarding this individual to assist with our investigation.’

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/4447/25, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Roberto Bertini, 58, and Giuseppe Natale, 41, were arrested in Laxey and admitted the thefts in court on June 5.

Natale stole a £210 hooded top, while Bertini took one worth £44.99. Both said they had been drunk and cold at the time and apologised.

They were fined £450 and £350 respectively and ordered to pay £125 in costs each. Magistrates declined to issue an exclusion order.