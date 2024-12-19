Two students from St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the eastern Caribbean have been welcomed to the Isle of Man.
Kayla Bobb and Luca Roberts, who are in the Upper and Lower Sixth respectively, have come to the island to study for the International Baccalaureate diploma at King William’s College.
They are studying on scholarships provided by the IOM-SVG Education Programme (ISEP), which provided free flights from London to the island as a charitable donation by Loganair.
ISEP’s chair Tim Cullen said: ‘We fly the students from St Vincent at the start and end of the school year, as well as flying them home for Christmas and Easter. So, having free flights is a big plus for us and we are immensely grateful to Loganair.
‘A charity like ours depends on volunteers, goodwill, and generous material support whether that be from individuals, foundations, or corporate partners. We need each of the cogs to work in harmony for our valuable work to continue.’
ISEP was established in the wake of a 2021 volcanic eruption when education in St Vincent was severely disrupted and a group of IOM residents linked up with people in SVG who had visited or lived in the Isle of Man.
Chief executive officer at Loganair Luke Farajallah said: ‘We are always pleased to support young people and charities achieve their ambitions and if that means supporting our rural communities as well, even better.
‘Loganair is passionate about providing community lifeline services to the people of the Isle of Man and has an existing partnership with King William’s College which the regional airline already supports by flying sports and student groups, as well as boarders to and from the Island.
‘I’d like to wish both Kayla and Luca the best of luck in their studies leading to their International Baccalaureate diplomas and I’m pleased Loganair is playing a part in their journey and experience on the Isle of Man.’