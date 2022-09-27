Community news from iomtoday.co.im ()
Age Concern and the Manx Legion will be looking to support those struggling with the cold this winter during warming lunches.
The two organisations are hosting two sessions – on Thursday October 13 and Monday, October 31 – with tea, coffee, soup and sandwiches on offer.
Alongside serving food, the lunches are also being advertised as a place for ‘free wifi, a warm and friendly environment and an opportunity to meet new and old friends. Stay the afternoon, play a few games, read a book, stay warm’.
The Manx Legion Club is on Market Hill in Douglas, next to the bus station, and people are welcome to arrive from 11am.
