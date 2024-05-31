Police have warned car owners to stay vigilant following a spike in ‘opportunistic’ vehicle thefts.
It comes as a number of sources have told Isle of Man Today that a ‘gang of teenagers’ have been targeting cars in various locations on the island before posting videos of some of the thefts on social media site Snapchat.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has now urged residents to remember to lock their doors, cars, bikes and tents over the busy Isle of Man TT period.
However, the force were quick to emphasize that the thefts aren’t necessarily being carried out by those who have travelled to the island for the races.
Speaking to Manx Radio, Inspector Paul Kemp said: ‘It's all over the island, there isn't a specific area.
‘We have a group of individuals that are travelling around the island, and at any opportunity they are checking cars and doors before taking stuff.
‘We’ve got a good idea of who these people are and we’ve already arrested a few of them anyway. It’s not like the levels of thefts we see in the UK, but it’s enough to be noticeable in the island.’
Mr Kemp reiterated that the force has plans in place to recover stolen vehicles, but that their main aim is to stop the problem ‘from the outset’.
He added: ‘We can stop the problem right from the beginning by locking cars (even if they're on the drive), locking front doors and back doors.
‘There's no major threat from these people, apart from your property getting stolen, but they are opportunistic.
‘We've got to consider our visitors as well with regards to locking up their bikes. Yes, it's the Isle of Man and yes, it's a great place to be, but make sure you keep your property secure.
‘This isn't because we've got a load of visiting people that have come over and caused us trouble. This is something we've been facing for the last month or so. We're getting on top of it, but still it's worthy to get the message out there.’
The Isle of Man Constabulary have been approached for further comment.