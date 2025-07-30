A warning has been issued after a rise in reports of fake Manx Telecom emails being sent to manx.net addresses.
This is not the first time manx.net email addresses have been targeted and, in the latest scam emails, customers are being asked to view a fake bill which takes them to a site where they are encouraged to provide personal information.
Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man has issued a warning saying: ‘We are receiving a large number of reports of emails imitating Manx Telecom being sent to @manx.net addresses.
‘We are also aware of dozens of account compromises of @manx.net addresses, leading to a loss of access to various accounts, including social media.
‘These emails are being sent encouraging users to view a fake bill. Which when clicked will encourage users to share sensitive details leading to the loss of their account.
The tactics used by scammers involve impersonation, urgency and imitation. As well as pretending to be someone they are not, these fake emails try to put pressure on victims to do something – like share personal information – they wouldn’t normally.
If someone clicks on the fake (phishing) page and provide personal information and passwords, the criminals can then lock them out of their accounts and harvest information.
The Cyber Security Centre Isle of Man is urging the public to take simple precautions to avoid falling victim to online scams.
People are advised not to click on links unless they are absolutely certain they are genuine, and not to assume that an email from a familiar address is necessarily from the person it appears to be.
The centre also warns against responding to time-sensitive requests, which are often designed to create panic and prompt rash decisions.