Douglas City Council has added a new ‘kerbsider’ vehicle to its recycling fleet in response to a significant rise in recycling participation across the capital.
The new vehicle replaces a standard refuse collection truck and is designed to collect up to five separate waste streams, keeping them safely separated during collection.
The enhanced vehicle capacity is intended to improve the Council’s ability to handle the increased volume of recyclables.
The move follows the city reaching a record recycling rate of 28% last year - its highest to date - reflecting a broader shift towards more sustainable waste management practices by residents.
The introduction of the new kerbsider is part of a wider strategy to divert more waste away from the island’s Energy from Waste (EFW) facility.
By increasing recycling efficiency and reducing the volume of residual waste, the Council also aims to lower overall waste disposal costs.
Councillor Falk Horning, chair of the Environmental Services Committee, commented: ‘We’re proud to introduce this new vehicle to our fleet.
‘It’s a vital step in our ongoing mission to reduce residual waste, lower disposal costs and capture more valuable materials that can be recycled.
‘The new vehicle is already in operation and is expected to make a noticeable impact.
‘Of course, our hardworking and dedicated waste team are always on hand to help residents who require support.’
Mr Horning also acknowledged the efforts of Douglas residents, noting a positive response to recent waste collection changes.
‘Over the last three years, the response from Douglas residents to dispose of their waste responsibly has been highly encouraging,’ he added.
‘This addition to the recycling fleet will help us meet growing demand and further support the Council’s environmental objectives.’
More information about recycling services and how to participate is available on the Council’s website and via updates on social media.