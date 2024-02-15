Douglas Council has sent a letter to all of its residents stating it is launching more warden patrols to combat increased dog fouling in the capital.
It also issued a warning that if necessary, it will be deploying CCTV cameras to identify and enforce against offenders.
The letter, which many residents received through their letterboxes yesterday, says that it has come to the attention of the Council that incidents of dog fouling and incorrect disposal of dog bags are being increasingly reported in the local area.
It adds: ‘We are taking the liberty of trying to raise awareness of the issue by delivering this letter to all residents.
The council is reminding dog owners that it is the law that they bag and correctly dispose of all dog feces regardless of where dogs deposits them.
It also included in the letter that as well as the visual detriment to the neighbourhood and the chance of feces being spread throughout the streets and into the homes of residents, it can also be dangerous due to the risk of toxocariasis.
Toxocariasis is an infection caused by the larvae of roundworms that affect dogs and cats. You can get the infection if you accidentally ingest the feces of these animals. Most people have no symptoms, but more severe cases can cause symptoms such as pneumonia and vision loss.
The letter, in bold letters, added that ‘not clearing up and disposing of correctly after your dog has fouled is unpleasant, anti-social, unhygienic and is proven to be a health hazard. Failure to remove all faces can result in prosecution under the Douglas Dog Control Bylaws 2018 under the Section 24(1) and (4) of the Dogs Act 1990, which upon summary conviction carries a fine up to £2,000.’
In previous years the council has threatened that CCTV action could be deployed to combat the issue.
The council already operates a fixed CCTV network throughout the town centre and along the promenade, as well as some mobile CCTV units.
But these types of CCTV systems are primarily used for the prevention and detection of crime, as well as the safety of the general public.
This new letter, hand-delivered by Douglas Borough Council, has once again warned that if necessary it will ‘deploy CCTV cameras to identify and enforce against those offenders’.
It continued: ‘We kindly request that you ensure you always carry bags when walking your dogs and to be considerate to your fellow residents ensuring that bags are disposed of correctly in bins.
‘We also kindly request that should you witness any incidents of dog fouling not being removed or disposed of incorrectly that you please contact us immediately on 696300 and report this to the community and enforcement team.’
CCTV has already been used to deal with dog fouling problems in different authorities in the past.