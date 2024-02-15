The letter, in bold letters, added that ‘not clearing up and disposing of correctly after your dog has fouled is unpleasant, anti-social, unhygienic and is proven to be a health hazard. Failure to remove all faces can result in prosecution under the Douglas Dog Control Bylaws 2018 under the Section 24(1) and (4) of the Dogs Act 1990, which upon summary conviction carries a fine up to £2,000.’