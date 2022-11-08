Warning of coastal overtopping at high tide
Tuesday 8th November 2022 10:59 am
Coastal overtopping on Castletown Promenade - ()
The Met Office have issued a further yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.
It has warned it will occur around some exposed coastal roads and promenades at the time of the next two high tides today (Tuesday) at approximately 11.14am and 11.22pm.
Localities such as Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown promenade, the north end of Douglas promenade, and parts of Laxey and Ramsey proms will be affected for an hour or two either side of high tide.
