Skywatchers on the Isle of Man were treated to a brief glimpse of the Aurora Borealis above Peel last night.
While not as dazzling as previous displays, some residents ventured out to catch the Northern Lights, though much of it wasn’t clearly visible to the naked eye.
Dave Corkish captured a timelapse of the spectacle from Peel Promenade, showing the shimmering colours in the night sky.
The last comparable show came in October 2024, following the impressive May 2024 display - one of the strongest the island has seen in years.
