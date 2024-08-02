The party was in full swing at Castletown Railway Station on Friday afternoon as the attraction celebrated its 150th anniversary.
The railway ‘dramatically changed the lives of the residents’ when the first trains started running to and from the station on August 2, 1874, according to the Friends of Castletown Station Group.
A century and a half on, railway enthusiasts, residents and dignitaries gathered at the site to pay homage to the station’s historic milestone.
A community fundraising event took place at the attraction earlier today complete with entertainment from the Manx dancers Perree Bane and the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.
Old photos, historic railway stock and memorabilia were also put on display as part of the event.
Later this evening, a special ceremony will be held to unveil a blue plaque marking the station’s 150th anniversary.
A spokesperson for the Friends of Castletown Station said after the station was built, people were ‘able to travel to Douglas in 30 minutes and to Port Erin in 20 minutes, being substantially quicker than any previous forms of travel.
‘The impact of the opening of the southern railway line and Castletown Station had a dramatic impact that we cannot imagine today.’