This video shows the community of Marown enjoying The Crosby Silver Band perform in front of the Ballagarey Christmas Tree in Glen Vine last night (Monday).
Despite the chilly weather, lots of people came out to enjoy the annual festive event, which has become a much-loved tradition in the parish.
The evening was filled with the sounds of classic Christmas carols performed by The Crosby Silver Band, as families and friends gathered together under the glow of the Ballagarey Christmas Tree to sing carols and celebrate.
Marown Parish Commissioners shared their thanks to all who took part, saying: ‘What marvellous singing we had around the Ballagarey Christmas tree yesterday evening.
‘A huge thank you to Crosby Silver Band and a huge thank you to you all for braving the cold and coming along to make it a lovely evening.
‘Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2025 to each and every one of you.’
If you missed the chance to see The Crosby Silver Band in action, they will be performing once again at The Crosby Pub on Christmas Eve – another fantastic event that always draws a great crowd to celebrate the season.