This is the heartwarming moment a seal lovingly nurtured back to life by Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) volunteers is released back into the Irish Sea.
Fenella was found in a weakened state on the beach which bears her name in November along with another seal christened Basil.
Fenella suffered from eye issues which required medical treatment.
She was taken to MWT’s rehabilitation centre for care, requiring ongoing support and nourishment.
But this weekend, Fenella was finally released by MWT volunteers. She can be seen warily leaving the cage and looking round before making a beeline for the waves and swimming away.
Meanwhile, MWT received a newcomer to its rehabilitation centre after juvenile pup was discovered at Port Erin beach over the weekend.
MWT said: ‘A juvenile pup was reported yesterday in Port Erin. Thanks to our amazing seal sitter volunteers (Jan and Angela) who kept an eye on it for 24 hours.
‘With no sign of mum and concerns for its health (underweight and laboured breathing) the decision was made to recover the seal to our rehabilitation centre.
‘Thanks to our British Divers Marine Life Rescue trained marine mammal medic volunteers for the timely rescue. Erin is now under the care of a vet.’