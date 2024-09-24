After 25 years of dedicated service as a school exam invigilator, Rita Steele has retired, marking the end of a long and memorable career.
Known for her kindness and commitment, Rita has been a reassuring presence for countless students during their most stressful moments - exams.
Reflecting on her years of invigilating, Rita shared fond memories of her interactions with students, in and out of the exam room.
‘I really enjoyed doing it. I liked being with the students’.
She recalled seeing some of the pupils she invigilated years later in Strand Street.
‘I’m not very tall and these very tall young men used to look down on the top of my head and say: Hello Miss!’
‘That was always lovely.’
One moment that particularly touched her happened in Shoprite, when a former student recognised her and thanked her for overseeing all of his exams before he headed off to college. ‘That made me feel good’, she said.
Rita’s invigilation career began unexpectedly when her granddaughter brought home a letter advertising the role, following her retirement as a management accountant (another job she thoroughly enjoyed).
Believing it was a voluntary position, she signed up, only to be surprised later to find out it was a paid role.
She attended an induction at Ballakermeen School, and what began as a way to stay busy after retirement turned into a fulfilling job that lasted a quarter of a century.
Despite the positive experiences, Rita did encounter challenges, including catching a student cheating - a rare occurrence in her long career.
‘I hated having to report it’, she admitted, though she acknowledged that with only one incident in 25 years, she was fortunate overall.
Most students, she said, were ‘really nice’ and made the job a pleasure.
This week Rita was celebrated at the Theory Driving Centre with cake and small gifts, as colleagues bid her a fond farewell.
Reflecting on the bittersweet nature of retirement, she said: ‘It’s very sad to say goodbye to everybody.
‘I’ve worked with some of them for a number of years, and I really count them as my friends.’
Looking ahead, Rita plans to stay busy in her retirement with hobbies like knitting, crocheting, walking with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
‘I stroke the cat too’, she added with a smile.
Want to follow in Rita’s footsteps?
The Isle of Man Government is currently seeking new invigilators to assist with exams across the island.
No formal qualifications are required and applications are open until November 1, 2024.
For further information about the role contact Rosalie Beaumont, exams officer, on 811100, or find out more by visiting https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/iomgovjobs/Job/JobDetail?JobId=20375.