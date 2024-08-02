Parts of the Isle of Man fell silent this evening in moving tributes to victims of the Summerland disaster.
On August 2, 1973, a fire broke out at the site - at the time the largest indoor entertainment complex in Europe - which was located on Douglas Promenade.
The blaze, which was sparked by three young boys illicitly smoking cigarettes, ripped through the venue in minutes.
The fire eventually claimed the lives of 50 people.
Among the dead were many UK holidaymakers visiting the Isle of Man during its tourism heyday.
Around 80 other people were injured in the blaze.
Inquests into the deaths of the people who lost their lives in the tragedy were later ruled to be misadventure - verdicts which have been strongly disputed by campaign groups as well as friends and relatives of the deceased.
Friday marks the 51st anniversary of the tragedy that left a permanent scar on the history of the island.
To commemorate the anniversary, two memorial services were held on Friday.
One was organised by the Justice For Summerland Campaign Group which was set up to ensure that the memories of those lost and the lessons learned from the disaster are never forgotten.
The group had organised a memorial service to take place in the shadow of what remains of the Summerland complex.
Pipers played as a group of attendees braved the rain to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
Among the speakers was a man whose father was badly injured in the fire.
Mrs Brennen, who lived near Summerland at the time of the disaster, used her speech to call for a permanent memorial for the victims to be created at the Summerland site.
A short distance away, a separate memorial service led by Douglas City Council took place at the Kaye Memorial Gardens.
Again, crowds braved the rain to pay homage to the victims of the Summerland fire.
The service included a minute’s silence while organisations laid wreaths at the memorial, some saluting in a moving tribute to those who had lost their lives.
Douglas Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare also led tributes during the service.
