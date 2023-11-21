This is the moment that the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company was named winner of the Freedom to Fllourish Award at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023.

In the video above, the team from the Steam Packet Company speak to Media Isle of Man's Richard Butt about the organisation and what the award means to them.

Media Isle of Man partnered with the Isle of Man Government to present this special award.

Chief Minister, Hon Alfred Cannan MHK, presented the award to Brian Thomson of The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company during the ceremony.

Watch as Swagelok win Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year Award at AfE 2023

Full list of winners from the Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023 event

The 17th annual event, held on Thursday night, was filled with success stories and showcased the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.

The glittering ceremony saw 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community, honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.

Adventurer, author and documentary-maker Monty Halls (inset) hosted the show, keeping the large crowd entertained before and between the award presentations.