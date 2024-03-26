The above video shows crews undertaking planned maintenance of the safety systems on the Manxman this morning (Tuesday).
The Steam Packet has said the Manxman has four days of planned servicing of its Marine Evacuation System (MES) starting today.
The other three planned days are set for April 15, April 25 and May 7.
It’s expected to return to Douglas at 2.45pm, before departing for its usual sailing to Liverpool at 4pm.
The Manxman will be sailing to Heysham tonight, expected to depart Douglas at 7.45pm and arrive in Lancashire at 11.30pm.
When warning passengers of these changes the Steam Packet stressed there will be no disruption to its services, as Manannan or Ben-my-Chree will be taking over Manxman sailings on the dates its undergoing MES servicing.
A spokesperson for the ferry operator said: ‘This is a routine annual requirement for all vessels with MES and is of paramount importance.
‘For passengers booked on these sailings there is no action needed. The reservations team will make any necessary changes to travel information and confirm via email or phone where appropriate.
‘Ben-my-Chree is expected to undertake its planned annual maintenance and inspection in March and April.’