The Outdoor Learning Centre has officially opened in West Baldwin this week.
Three years ago the Ardwhallan Outdoor Centre closed its doors, but the site is once again operational and in use by the island’s youngsters.
However the facility, near to Injebreck Reservoir, has undergone a significant transformation.
The OLC offers a range of outdoor challenges, including a problem-solving field, orienteering, a bushcraft zone, and a newly refitted adventure course.
These activities are designed to promote personal and academic growth among participants. The centre, which emphasises back-to-basics learning, aims to help young people develop essential life skills and foster a connection with nature. Government say the opening is a ‘key part of the DESC’s Youth Strategy that aims to ensure all young people on the island feel they belong, are meaningfully engaged and reach their full potential.’
The Outdoor Learning Centre (OLC) is funded by the DESC, staff and renovation work all being covered within budget.
The Ardwhallan Jubilee Trust, is a charitable trust that supports delivery at the centre.
This can take the form of equipment replacement, though over the years it has taken other forms of part funding.
The facility was officially reopened on Tuesday morning by Minister for Education Sport and Culture, Daphne Caine.
She said: ‘The centre will enhance educational outcomes for young people by integrating hands-on learning with adventure and problem solving to equip them with important and lifelong skills.
‘I am delighted DESC can facilitate learning opportunities that connect children and young people with nature and I am certain students are going to have a really wild time here.’ The Outdoor Learning Centre Manager is Greg Stalker.
He told Media Isle of Man’s Tom Curphey about the work that’s gone in to bringing the facility back to life, and that this is just phase one as further work at the centre is planned over the next year.
‘The brief was to make a space that is accessible and open to every child from the Isle of Man’, he said.
‘The layout of the centre is still quite similar, and it’s great to see young people using it again.
‘This is kind of phase one, creating these on-site activities, but there’s a middle section that is currently under re-development and we’re looking at several options there, potentially archery, climbing, caving and that kind of thing.
‘We’re doing some reports on how it’s going to cost and how we can pay for those things, but it’s the next phase of the build.
‘From a programme perspective, every school will be able to access the site from September.’
Plans to introduce paddle-boarding and mountain biking are currently being developed.
In the coming months, Year 5 pupils from all primary schools will take part in a newly developed Wilderness Education Programme (WEP) and enjoy a free session designed to showcase the various activities, whilst encouraging them to be positive role models and team players.
The WEP will be delivered in collaboration with Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT). Beth Penhallurick, education officer at MWT, said: ‘We are delighted to help develop a wildlife trail to help young people engage with native wildlife around this beautiful site.
‘Students will be encouraged to use their senses to explore nature in its fullness.
‘Teaming up with OLC on this innovative project will offer a deep nature connection experience to benefit children across the Isle of Man.’