This footage, recorded around 9.30pm on Monday, shows large waves crashing over Douglas Promenade as an amber weather alert remains in force across the island.
The warning, which came into effect at 7.35pm and is due to last until 11.35pm, was issued as strong south-southwesterly winds combined with a rough sea and evening high tide at around 9.35pm.
Forecasters say this mix has led to ‘moderate overtopping of sea water and debris’ on exposed coastal roads and promenades, with the worst impacts expected around Douglas, Castletown, and Shore Road in Rushen, as well as parts of Laxey and Ramsey.
The Met Office has urged residents and motorists to take extra care and avoid affected routes where possible, warning that sea spray and debris may pose hazards for pedestrians and drivers.
The amber alert follows a yellow warning for similar conditions earlier in the day.