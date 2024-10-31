In a heartwarming homecoming, 20-year-old Loghlin ‘Lockie’ Kirk returned permanently to the Isle of Man earlier this month, welcomed by family and friends after nearly three years in the UK receiving medical care and rehabilitation.
Following a life-altering car accident on the Switchback Road in January 2022, Lockie’s journey has been one of remarkable resilience and determination.
The accident, which saw Lockie’s car collide with a tree, left him with severe head trauma, brain damage, a punctured right eye, and complete vision loss in his left eye.
He was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool and later transferred to the Walton Centre for specialised neurological care.
In April 2022, doctors diagnosed him as being in a ‘vegetative state’.
Against all expectations, however, Lockie regained consciousness and continued to make strides, receiving treatment at Liverpool’s Derby House Neurological Rehabilitation Service.
Throughout his recovery, Lockie’s health gradually improved, and he was able to visit the Isle of Man several times.
But now, thanks to his and his family’s determination, he is home for good.
His return was made possible by extensive renovations to the family’s cottage, affectionately named ‘BallaLockie’, in Knocksharry, Peel.
The cottage, originally unsuitable for a 6’5 teenager in a wheelchair, was redesigned to accommodate Lockie’s needs.
The Kirk family received vital help from a community DIY SOS-type initiative, where more than 50 businesses joined forces to make the renovations possible, with some minor work still ongoing.
The journey has been a difficult one for Lockie’s family, which includes Lockie’s parents, Lauren and Dan, and siblings Harrison, Doona and Torin.
His parents have tirelessly supported him, with Dan taking 18 months off work to be at Lockie’s side in the UK and Lauren traveling back and forth on weekends.
The community has been equally supportive, with a GoFundMe page raising £37,620 to help the family cover costs for travel, accommodation and essential medical equipment.
Reflecting on the physical and emotional journey, Lauren and Dan said: ‘We are so proud of Lockie and it’s great to have him home at last, we are looking forward to seeing him continue in his recovery, who knows what he might achieve!’
In a heartfelt interview with Media Isle of Man, Lockie shared his excitement to be back home and his gratitude for the community’s efforts in helping making ‘BallaLockie’ a reality.
Now that he’s home, his focus is set on furthering his recovery, including his next major goal - walking.
For the Kirk family, this journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Isle of Man community.
Dan and Lauren said: ‘The support from the Manx Community has been incredible right from the start from Melissa setting up the Go Fund Me page and then Jon’s vision of a Manx DIY SOS to build Ballalockie, we were overwhelmed by such a tremendous response with so many local businesses offering their support throughout.
‘Even on Thursday when we left to collect Lockie there’s was still lots to do, but thankfully SCS stepped in to finish the bathroom and Ed Christian connected the drainage, Manx Solar Electrical connected the electric to his room, while Leslie from Wish Upon a Dream furnished his room beautifully, and friends volunteered to come round and clean, and decorate with banners and balloons.
‘It was a lovely surprise when we got back to see what had been done in such a short time.’