The Outlier Distilling Company has been awarded with this year's 'Celebrating Local Food and Drink' at Media Isle of Man's Awards for Excellence 2023 - watch them speaking about the award in the video above.
A spokesperson from the company said: ‘We are a craft distillery producing high quality, eye-popping Manx rum and schnapps that has been making waves in the UK rum community. We’ve got our Hoolie Manx rum onto the shelves in Harrods and our Hurricane overproof blew Alan Titchmarsh away on breakfast TV!
‘We make all the alcohol ourselves; there’s no blending or buying in. We import molasses – because you’re not growing sugar cane in the Isle of Man – but everything else is done on site.
‘We ferment the molasses using water from the farm’s well and using off-cuts from the DEFA sawmill to power our wood-fired still. Our rums now grace the shelves of some of the best rum bars in the UK, such as Trailer Happiness, Laki Kane, Bamboo Door and – last but not least – the Kiki Lounge in Douglas.’
Media Isle of Man partnered with Isle of Man Creamery to present 'Celebrating Local Food and Culture'.
Ian Warborn-Jones received the award onstage, with Findlay Macleod from Isle of Man Creamery presenting him with the award.
See all the action as it happened from Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023 on our dedicated event live blog here.
For more information about the awards, visit the dedicated Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence website here.