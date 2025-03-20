The Isle of Man Steam Railway welcomed back passengers for the first day of its 2025 season yesterday as large crowds gathered to witness the inaugural departure from Douglas.
At 9.50am, the first train of the season, locomotive number 13, departed the capital with every cabin full.
Excited passengers and railway enthusiasts turned out to enjoy the journey, while many spectators lined the platform to watch the historic train set off.
With blue skies overhead, the steam railway's much-anticipated return was met with smiles all around.
After a scenic trip through the island’s picturesque countryside, picking up and dropping off passengers along the roughly 15-and-a-half-mile long track, the train arrived back in Douglas shortly after 11am.
Our video footage captured passengers disembarking, many expressing their delight that the railway is back in service for another season.
The Isle of Man Steam Railway, which first opened in 1873, is the longest narrow-gauge steam railway in Britain still using its original locomotives and carriages.
Now in its 152nd year, the railway remains a cherished attraction, drawing both locals and visitors keen to experience a nostalgic journey through the Manx landscape.
The Isle of Man Heritage Railway’s hospitality and events executive officer Lottie Watterson said it is ‘absolutely fantastic’ to have the Steam Railway season underway.
‘We’ll have thousands of people onboard throughout the season and we’re really looking forward to sharing it with so many people from all over the world.
‘Dining cars, Dino Express, Transport Festival, we have all sorts of wonderful things to share with you.
The full timetable for the 2025 season is available at www.iomsrsa.org/the-railway/current-timetable.