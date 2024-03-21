A much-loved and popular children’s TV star has been showcasing the Isle of Man to his 97,000 followers online.
Timmy Mallet was on the island to make a guest appearance at an event held in Ramsey on Tuesday, but has been making the most of his down time by touring the ‘mysterious home of the Manx’ on his bike, showing off some of the island’s most famous landmarks in the process.
In his regular updates, Timmy described Douglas Promenade as the ‘perfect introduction to the island’, telling fans he enjoyed exploring the city.
The former Wacaday and Timmy Towers presenter also praised the sporting ‘spirit’ of the Isle of Man while visiting the Bowl where the men and women’s national team play home matches.
He even scored a penalty past the chief executive of the Isle of Man Football Association, Lewis Qualtrough.
However, arguably the highlight of Mallet’s visit was homage to Manx music legends The Bee Gees.
He paid tribute to the musicians’ legacy at the famous bronze statue of the trio on the promenade before visiting their former home on St. Catherine’s Drive.
He even knocked on the door to check if Barry Gibb was in, which sadly for Timmy, he wasn’t.
Delving into the island’s past, he stopped off at the Tynwald Buildings and went on to explore the Manx artefacts and exhibits in the Manx Museum.
Away from the capital, Mallet visited St Trinian’s Church in Marown, giving fans a glimpse into the island’s famous folklore.
And the south also provided a scenic backdrop for one of Mallet’s regular updates.
He told followers that one of his favourite movies was ‘Walking Ned’, famously filmed at Niarbyl.
He said: ‘This is one of the prettiest places in the island and a definite place to paint.’