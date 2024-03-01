The above video shows waves crashing onto Douglas Promenade this afternoon (Friday) as strong winds hit the Isle of Man.
While no official weather warning is in place from Ronaldsway Met Office, strong easterly winds are causing coastal overtopping in the capital.
And to make matters worse, the rain is set to continue throughout this afternoon.
Meanwhile on higher ground, snow and sleet can be seen falling on the Mountain Road. It’s now been closed as the Police have confirmed an RTC in the area of the Bungalow, along with worsening conditions.
The rain, sleet and hill snow is set to clear later, with just a small risk of an isolated wintry shower on the hills overnight.
Maximum temperature today is only 5°C, but it’s feeling even colder with the wind chill.
Temperatures are set to fall to 2°C in most places tonight but potentially falling close to freezing on higher ground.
Tomorrow (Saturday) sees a risk of frost and ice at first, but the day will see a mixture of sunny intervals and scattered showers, perhaps turning wintry again over the hills.
Light northerly winds that back to the northwest are expected in the evening, with a top temperature of 6°C.
And to round off the weekend, it’s expected to be generally dry and bright on Sunday with a light southwest wind and afternoon temperatures of 7°C.