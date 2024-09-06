A unique evening of film premieres is set to take place later this month at Ballakilpheric Chapel, a 174-year-old community chapel nestled in the hills above Colby.
The event, organised by Culture Vannin, aims to raise funds for the chapel's much-needed restoration.
Built in 1850, the chapel is now facing several structural issues, including damp problems, a damaged chimney, and a deteriorating backboard, making parts of the building unsafe and unusable.
The estimated cost for the complete restoration could reach up to £10,000.
Taking place on Thursday, September 19, the film night will be hosted by Culture Vannin’s James Franklin, and will feature a diverse presentation of short films that delve into the Isle of Man's rich history, folklore, music, and culture.
James has curated a selection of films produced by Culture Vannin over recent years, each exploring intriguing or lesser-known aspects of the island’s heritage.
‘These films range from tales of murder and encounters with the devil to charming stories like “dandelion tooters”, and we hope they will entertain, educate, and deepen people's connection to the Isle of Man,’ James explained. The film, featuring local children wearing papier maché heads, tells a traditional Manx folktale that links the Isle of Man to the great heroes of Irish mythology and the mystical mermaid princess of the ocean.
This event marks the first viewing for both the audience and the young stars of the film, who will be attending the premiere. Other films planned for the evening include some that have not been widely released, such as a piece by John Dog Callister on crafting and playing "dandelion tooters" - a quirky instrument made from the stems of dandelions.
The evening promises to cover an eclectic range of topics, from murder mysteries and talking mongooses to the island’s earliest UFO sighting and prehistoric rock art.
Attendees can also expect what has been described as ‘the most heart-meltingly beautiful rendition of the Manx National Anthem ever recorded’. With over 1,500 films available online, Culture Vannin will present a carefully selected lineup to ensure a memorable evening filled with laughter, learning, and a deeper understanding of what it means to call the Isle of Man home.
James hopes that this event will not only provide an entertaining evening but also foster a sense of community and encourage donations for the chapel's restoration. Doors to the event will open on Thursday, September 19 at 7.15pm with the film starting at 7.30pm.
Drinks and biscuits will be served after the film, with a collection point for people to donate to help preserve the local landmark.