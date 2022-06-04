Watch out for the chief constable
Saturday 4th June 2022 9:33 am
Chief Constable Gary Roberts with a speed gun (Isle of Man police )
The chief constable has been out with traffic officers during his last TT.
Police posted this photo of Gary Roberts with a speed gun.
A police spokesman said: ‘The weather is cracking for the first day of racing, please drive and ride within your limits and enjoy the racing.
‘The roads will be busy before closing and after racing so take care. ‘
