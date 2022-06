Watch out for the chief constable

Chief Constable Gary Roberts with a speed gun ( Isle of Man police )

The chief constable has been out with traffic officers during his last TT.

Police posted this photo of Gary Roberts with a speed gun.

A police spokesman said: ‘The weather is cracking for the first day of racing, please drive and ride within your limits and enjoy the racing.