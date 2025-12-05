The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping across parts of the Isle of Man this evening, upgrading the alert from the yellow warnings issued earlier this week.
The warning, issued this morning (Friday, December 5) by Ronaldsway Met Office, covers a six-hour period from 9.30pm on Friday until 1.30am tomorrow (Saturday).
Areas likely to be affected include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown, Laxey and Ramsey promenades, as well as central and northern sections of Douglas Promenade.
Residents and visitors are being warned of gusty southeast winds reaching gale force, which are expected to increase wave heights this afternoon and evening.
The conditions could lead to moderate overtopping of waves, with the potential for significant debris in exposed areas around the time of high tide at approximately 11.35pm.
The Met Office advises people to take care around the coast, avoid walking on exposed promenades during high tide, and follow local guidance for safety.
This amber alert follows several yellow warnings earlier this week for coastal overtopping.