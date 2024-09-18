Amazing footage has been captured of grey seal giving birth on the Calf of Man.
Seal volunteer Duncan Kenny filmed the special moment on behalf of the Manx Wildlife Trust using a drone.
Such footage would not be possible on the ground due to the fact it could disturb the mammals. However, the drone used was stationary and perched on a clifftop around 70 metres above the mum giving birth.
The footage is in black and white but the picture is pretty clear and also includes thermal imaging for a clearer view of what was happening.
Manx Wildlife Trust has kindly given Media Isle of Man permission to post Mr Kenny’s footage.
The Trust said: ‘The seal volunteers have managed to capture a pup being born on the Calf and is rarely seen.
‘This is especially impressive as the pup was born in Smugglers cave, traditionally a very difficult location to monitor. Not only because the site consists of two long caves but also because viewing inside meant the team had to sit precariously on the cliff edge.
The trust went on to explain more about how the footage was obtained using the drone purchased with the help of Sea-Changers, The Curraghs Wildlife Park and KPMG.
It said: ‘Minimising disturbance to wildlife during surveys is paramount. Grey seals, like many other marine mammals, are highly sensitive to human presence, particularly during critical times such as the pupping season.
‘Disturbances can cause seals to abandon their young, disrupt breeding activities, and alter behaviour. Traditional survey methods required the volunteers to approach seal colonies on foot, often within proximity that could cause stress to the animals.
‘In contrast, drones can allow for data collection at significant distances, mitigating the need for close human contact.
‘The thermal imaging capabilities of drones enable researchers to identify and count seals through their heat signatures from an unobtrusive distance, even in poor visibility conditions.
‘This ensures seals are not disturbed, leading to more accurate behavioural observations and population counts. Including studying them at their most vulnerable, like suckling with their pup.’
Not only do the seal volunteers capture amazing footage such as this but the data obtained provides vital information on the seals’ behaviour and habitat which will allow the trust to better protect the mammals in the future.