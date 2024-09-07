The World Tin Baths Championship took place today in Castletown, with hundreds of spectators looking on at a number of races including the men’s championship and the highly competitive ‘Snake Race’.
Organised by the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society, the event will raise money for Isle Listen, with 50% of money made on the day going to the local charity.
The final Snake Race of the day took place at 4pm, and involved a number of teams representing the Southern Young Farmers, Isle Listen, Utmost International and many more.
Watch the video above to witness the thrilling final Snake Race of the day, which involved a nail-biting photo finish!