A fundraising group of musicians has completed a whistle-stop tour of island-based challenges.
Originally inspired by the online craze of ‘extreme ironing’, the Sheffield-based Extreme Cellists have raised nearly £40,000 for various good causes since forming in 2003.
Cellist Jeremy Dawson told the Manx Independent: ‘We’ve done a big challenge more or less every couple of years, including playing on the tops of all 42 Anglican cathedrals in England in 12 days.
‘We’ve played the tops of the tallest mountains in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and walked coast to coast across the north of England.
‘In 2012 we ran the London Marathon carrying the cellos and we played on all 58 piers in ritain in 14 days in 2016.’
For a new challenge to mark their 20th anniversary, the three-strong group of Clare Wallace, James Rees and Mr Dawson, completed miniature versions of some of their previous challenges in a four-day programme around the island.
To their illustrious list of cathedrals the cellists added the roof of the Corrin Hall in Peel on Monday, due to the lack of suitable roof space on St German’s Cathedral.
The group completed the Isle of Man Half-Marathon in Ramsey, with the distinctive yellow cello cases on their backs, walked coast to coast from Peel to Douglas, performed in the mist at the summit of Snaefell, the Point of Ayre and elsewhere.
The Extreme Cellists on Ben Nevis
Having also played on every pier in Great Britain, the group added Queen’s Pier in Ramsey on Tuesday afternoon with help from the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust. The tour is raising money for spinal injury charity Aspire, and Go Beyond, which works with disadvantaged children.
Mr Dawson added: ‘We’ve so enjoyed our time on the Isle of Man, which we have all come to love.
‘Thanks to everyone at the Isle of Man Marathon, Dr Peter Litman at St German’s Cathedral, to Stuart McKenzie and the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust and to the wonderful people of the Isle of Man.’