Visit Isle of Man has launched a new destination marketing campaign titled ‘Extraordinary Isle’ aiming at encouraging people to holiday in the island.
The campaign and its supporting content will depict life in the Isle of Man and showcase the stories and folklore that make the island a ‘special and unique’ place to live, work, play and visit.
A newly published campaign video featuring adventurer and author Monty Halls was published on Visit Isle of Man’s YouTube page on Thursday (September 19).
The two-minute video shows a number of island organisations such as ‘Morning Momentum’, ‘Boat Trips Isle of Man’, ‘Happy Explorer’ and ‘Soundology’, accompanied by taglines such as ‘Isle Rise’, ‘Isle Dive’, ‘Isle Glide’ and ‘This Is Our Calm’.
A spokesperson from Visit Isle of Man said: ‘The Extraordinary Isle campaign is part of Visit Isle of Man’s broader efforts to support the local visitor economy by promoting sustainable tourism and driving visitor growth, as outlined in its ten-year strategy “Our Island, Our Future”.
‘From its UNESCO Biosphere status to its landscape and people that have shaped the island into what it is today, Extraordinary Isle aims to provide inspirational content which resonates and differentiates the island from other destinations, unearthing its distinct and unique Manx identity, heritage, culture, language and community.’
The campaign will look to promote tourism product offerings and the ‘easy access’ to the island from the UK and Ireland.
Melanie Allen, director of marketing and communications for Visit Isle of Man, commented: ‘The worldwide destination marketplace is a crowded landscape.
‘Historically, the Isle of Man, in its own right, is a distinctive and unique destination, but there is a need to cut through the noise and be visible and relevant to both existing and new target audiences.
‘The new Extraordinary Isle campaign will be strategically positioned to reach our target audiences and drive aspirational intent.
‘With a fully integrated local marketing, creative and production team, the campaign will be evergreen, with fresh content being rolled out regularly.
‘Our recent video with Sir Mark Cavendish KBE, which received fantastic traction across our social channels last month, acted as a teaser to Extraordinary Isle and aimed to demonstrate a strong foundation of the campaign, which is our people and our community.’
The first Extraordinary Isle seasonal campaign video encourages visitors to experience the island’s outdoor and adventure offering this autumn.
The winter campaign will then focus on the island’s businesses and food and drink offering, while spring will showcase the Manx calendar and the island’s culture, heritage, arts and music scene.
Marketing activity for Extraordinary Isle has been described as ‘digitally focused’, with elements of PR, influencer and traditional marketing channels set to be used.
The spokesperson from Visit Isle of Man added: ‘Collaboration with the local community is a core pillar of the campaign and we invite all local businesses and residents to explore and engage with the campaign as it evolves.’
Content will be available to view across Visit Isle of Man’s social media channels, while the new campaign video is available to watch by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ard_wkwepEM