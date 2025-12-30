A long-running initiative aimed at supporting families during the festive season has received continued backing from commercial real estate company Dandara this Christmas.
The Isle of Man homebuilder has renewed its support for the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal, maintaining a partnership that has been in place for a number of years. The appeal provides assistance to local families and individuals who may be experiencing financial hardship during the winter months.
Dandara’s contribution is helping to fund vouchers for food, toys and gifts, as well as practical items such as wrapping kits. These resources are distributed across the island throughout the Christmas period.
Each year, the Salvation Army delivers several hundred food and gift parcels to people facing difficult financial circumstances, including those having to prioritise between essential costs such as food, heating and household bills.
Joanna Orton, marketing director at Dandara in the Isle of Man, said: ‘The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal is an important way of helping families who are finding things difficult, and we are pleased to support it again this year.
‘Sadly, more people on the island are feeling the pressure of rising living costs and, for some families, the extras that make Christmas special are simply out of reach.
‘The island has always had a strong sense of community, and whether it is helping to provide a special meal or providing gifts, we hope our involvement will make things a little easier for those who need it most.’
Captain Rachael Nieuwoudt, church leader for The Salvation Army Isle of Man, added: ‘Christmas is meant to be a time of love and joy, but for many it’s a time of stress and despair when financial worries are brought into sharp focus for families who are struggling to heat their homes, let alone provide presents for their children.
‘The Christmas Appeal is how we put our belief into action, showing love where it’s needed most, and we are grateful to Dandara for its continued support.’
More information about the appeal is available at https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal