The Isle of Man’s busy summer schedule of events are well underway.
Laa Columb Killey in Ballabeg attracted its usual large crowds last week while Tynwald Day is set to take place on Friday.
And that’s not all.
There are a variety of other events that take place annually during the summer, such as the tin baths championship, the Viking longboat races and the Southern Agricultural Show.
With the summer in full swing, we decided to take to the streets to see what people’s favourite summer events were.
Agatha Weston from Douglas said she doesn’t go to many of the events in person, but holds street parties to mark major events.
She said: ‘The Isle of Man Government put out a grant that you could apply for to organise a street party for the King’s Coronation last year.
‘We got the grant and had a budget for this street party which was brilliant!
‘My kids had all their friends join from school, while neighbours, family and friends all joined too. We had a challenge for each household to create a hole for a round of mini golf, which went really well. Everyone brought their own food and drink and we played games too.
‘We’re doing this again for Tynwald Day on Friday, which will be the same sort of happy atmosphere full of food, drink and activities.’
Alyssa Bridson and Thomas Walmsley from Douglas said they are big fans of Senior Race Day.
Alyssa said: ‘In TT there’s such a great atmosphere and a lot of my friends get the time off work because it’s a Manx Bank Holiday so it’s a great time for us all to get together. I’m not really a racing girl! But I love seeing everyone enjoy it.’
Thomas added: ‘It also brings the best out of the local vendors and gives them the opportunity to show their produce in the best way possible.’
Kerry Best, from Kirk Michael, said: ‘A big factor for me isn’t the actual event but what the weather is looking like on the day.
‘In the past, I would always go to the Peel Honda Day but I’ve not been for a few years now because it doesn’t exist anymore! That used to be the event that we would go to every year.
‘With the agricultural shows, it depends on the weather - I’m not dragging my kids around in the rain!
‘I’ve not been to the tin baths but I’ve been to the Viking longboat races.’
Martin Jones, from Douglas, said: ‘I enjoy the Gran Fondo cycling event, which I’ve done with my kids roughly four or five times now.
‘I help out with the Southern Nomads Rugby Club doing the Southern Agricultural Show car parking too, but I don’t get a chance to actually go to the show because I’m too busy!
‘I’m not massively into the TT but I enjoy watching the bikes and I love what they’ve done to the Grandstand in recent years.’