With lots of negativity surrounding the transport to and from the island, as well as the usual January weather bringing everyone down, we asked the public whether they felt the Isle of Man is still a good place to live and work.
Ann and Jim Cottier, from Ballabeg, both served in the army and said they came to the island originally for the safety of the place.
Jim said: ‘The reason we came back to the island is because Ann was pregnant and the reasons were I wanted a son who was born on the Isle of Man, and secondly I remember what it was like for me living here as a young kid, and it was a safe environment.
‘But I do think, like the rest of the world, that safety aspect is getting less and less.
‘But we don’t notice it as much because the social circles that we delve in are pensioners mainly and the older society of the Isle of Man, we don’t go to night clubs anymore and don’t walk through Strand Street at night time.
‘We don’t really see what the youngsters see nowadays.
‘We’re with the Royal British Legion so do a lot of work with veterans and the ex-services on the island.
‘We’ve noticed our bills creeping up year on year, but we’re fortunate enough not to be in a situation to be overly concerned about finances.
‘We have thought about moving away, but we’re involved in the community.’
Ann said: ‘I’m a Shropshire lass but we’ve been here for 46 years so I reckon I’m a stop-over now!
‘We’re involved in the cycling over here and always been involved in sport so there’s plenty to do, but a lot of the youngsters say there’s nothing to do.
‘I’m an ex-teacher and Jim’s an ex-engineer so we’ve got a private pension, so financially we’re fine but we do feel sorry for the young ones.’
Becky McCann, from Douglas, and Jo Aldred, from Douglas, told us they love living on the island, and the safety aspect is important to them.
Jo said: ‘I’m new here to the island, and I love it. It’s safe, and while the weather and travel is rubbish, I’ll suffer that to live here.
‘The safety aspect is important because the UK is just horrendous. I’m from Oldham originally.
‘We joined Douglas Rugby Club when we came over and the friends we’ve got from that in just two years is fantastic.’
Becky added: ‘I was born here and I’d echo Jo, it’s a safe place for my three kids.
‘I’ve considered leaving but not enough to actually go, when you go away you think that you could live in the UK, particularly for how easy it is to hop on a flight and go somewhere else. But actually when I think about it I don’t think there’s anywhere else I’d want live with children.
‘There’s pros and cons, you can’t get away from anything over here but I think the community side is good. It showed in times of Covid or even just any time, you can put a message out on Facebook in the local sites and everyone’s always willing to chip in and help.’
Adriannah Cameron and Aine Callister, who both live in Douglas, moved to the island around 15 years ago from Manchester and Dublin respectively.
Adriannah said: ‘I think the island gets a bad name, it’s really nice, I’ve got a daughter and the safety is very important because I’m originally from Manchester.
‘The shops are annoying but luckily we can travel to the UK a lot.
‘I think from where I was previously my mum wouldn’t let me out a lot (in Manchester) whereas here you’re not worried a lot about it.’
Aine added: ‘When you come back to the island you just feel safe.
‘I think it must be a little bit more expensive over here, the Mcflurry from McDonalds is 99p in the UK, and here it’s £1.20, and it’s probably gone up further with inflation!
‘It is annoying knowing you can go across and get the same thing but cheaper.’
Phil Ogle, from Onchan, was born on the island and said he enjoys what the place has to offer.
He said: ‘I do love it here, I have moved away but have always come back to the island. The only thing negative I’ve got to say is for young people there’s not much to do. I do hope that will change as I’ve recently had a young child and I wouldn’t want him to be bored and leave the island. So if we can attract more young people and keep them here that’s the way forward.
‘I left originally as my family moved away, but have come back. My brother lives in London and there’s a variety of different things to do, and my sister lives in Belfast.
‘I had my son two and a half years ago, and recently bought a property, so we are looking to stay on the island, and of course travel issues can be a problem, as my partner isn’t from here and can feel a bit stuck especially in the winter months.
‘But other than that, we do love it here and we like water sports, so during the summer we go to Port Erin on the paddleboards and things like that.
‘Summer and spring months over here are perfect, it’s just when it’s raining, which it does constantly on the Isle of Man. We just wish there was more for young people to do, for children like my nieces and nephews over here.’