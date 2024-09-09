The age-old debate returns: when is too early to start your Christmas shopping?
Some people get a head start as soon as the summer sun sets, while others wait until the last minute to find that perfect gift.
With the likes of Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Spar and WH Smith all having Christmas goods now on display, we took to the streets to ask the Manx public when they normally start thinking about Christmas gifts for friends and family. Fatameh Rahimpoor, from Douglas, is originally from Iran and they don’t celebrate Christmas in their culture.
However they celebrate for her son, 7, who loves Christmas, especially the gifts Father Christmas leaves under the tree, and they have already started looking for the perfect present.
She said: ‘We have a different culture but we celebrate in the Isle of Man for my son.
‘He’s so happy and he’s waiting for presents.
‘He’s always asking how does Santa get in our house!
‘We’ve started to find exactly what he wants, we try and prepare ourselves early.
‘We want to surprise him so we’ve started looking early.
‘He also loves Hop Tu Naa, especially going around and collecting chocolates and sweets.’
John and Mary Lindon, from Port Erin, believe it’s too early to start Christmas shopping yet.
Mary said: ‘We normally start thinking about it in November time.
‘Most of the family have disappeared, they’re in Australia now. It’s far too expensive to send gifts over to there!’
John said: ‘We both do a bit of online shopping and in Strand Street but it’s too early yet.’
Ed Knight told us that he’s normally quite unorganised and doesn’t start his Christmas shopping until the start of December.
He said: ‘Probably around the start of December, and I’ve got a few people to buy for. Probably around five or six people.
‘I mainly get my presents online and then the last minute ones in town.
‘It’s way too early now though, I mean at least wait till Bonfire night!
‘A good time to get your decorations up is towards the end of November, but those laser decorations, get rid of them, they should be illegal and the projector ones!’
Lewis Taylor-Jones and Claire Canell, from Governor’s Hill, said they start looking for gifts around November pay day every year.
Lewis said: ‘I get all the expensive stuff out the way then, and then the small bits around that early pay day in December, which is around the 16th or 18th.’
Claire added: ‘I do most of my shopping online, and then just get little bits, the stocking fillers in town.
‘We do secret santa for all the adults in my family now so we only have to get one for the adults, and then the kids gifts, then each others.’
Lewis said: ‘We set a limit for our gits for each other, around £250 to £300, and then everyone else is whatever we fancy really.’